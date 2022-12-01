From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

The Des Moines Yacht Club will be hosting its annual Des Moines Lighted Boat Parade this Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at the Marina.

Boats will be leaving the Marina between 5:15 – 6 p.m., and will assemble to the south of the Marina jetty.

When the parade begins at 6 p.m., the boats will head north and pass by the end of the fishing pier, then follow the shoreline up to Three Tree Point.

They will circle back at that time, passing southward past the Marina and proceeding on to Redondo bay. There, they will circle back and disassemble as they arrive at the Marina‘s entrance to conclude the Parade.

If you’re anywhere near Burien’s shoreline south of Three Tree Point, be sure to watch for the boats as they cruise on up!

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/829602268357007/.