Our friends at Burien’s Hospitality House are seeking donations for December, from trash bags to food to gift cards, cash and more:

We know you’re busy between decking your halls🎄and getting holly jolly, but we ho-ho-hope🎅you take the time to check out our December Donations Needed list! 🎁

**If you’d like to gift Hospitality House with a little extra at no cost to you, you can make purchases through smile.amazon.com and select Hospitality House as your chosen organization.

More info here: https://hospitalityhousesouthking.org.

