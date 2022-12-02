We know it’s cold and wet out, but here’s a good, fun, sporty and warm thing to think about – local baseball team the Dub Sea Fish Sticks announced this week that they will be hosting two MLB JR. Home Run Derby Events in 2023.

The first is a qualifier event which is FREE for both youth baseball players 14 & under and softball players ages 16 & under.

This event will take place inside “The Fryer” at Steve Cox Memorial Park on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

To register, go online to:

The Fish Sticks also announced that they have been selected by MLB to be one of 8 national hosts for the JR Home Run Derby Regional Competitions.

Local winners from the qualifier event will compete against other kids from across the country for a chance to compete inside T-Mobile Park as part of the MLB All-Star Game Week for the championship.

The regional event will take place on Thursday, July 6, 2023, and winners will move onto the championship at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/gofishsticks