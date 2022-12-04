Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High School football Lancers lost a back-and-forth, tough, nail-biting battle to the Lake Stevens Vikings in the WIAA 4A State Championship game at Mt. Tahoma High School on Saturday night, Dec. 3, 2022, losing 24-22.

The Lancers end up in second place in the state 4A league with the loss, with an impressive 12-2 overall record, averaging over 42 points per game during the season.

After trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, the Lancers bounced back to take a 15-14 lead going into halftime, thanks in part to an interception caused by a deflected pass which resulted in a huge 70-yard pick-6 return.

The Vikings scored again in the third, and their lead was 21-15 going into the 4th quarter.

Kennedy struck back with a 1-yard rushing TD to take a 22-21 lead with 10 minutes to go. Things were looking good.

The game really tightened up and the tension was high, but with 5 minutes left in the game, the Vikings kicked a field goal to take a 24-22 lead.

With around 3 minutes left in the game (and season), the Lancers recovered a Vikings fumble on their own 18-yard line, and the team was energized. Hopes were high that they could march down the field and score – a field goal would win by 1! – but sadly, they couldn’t advance past their own 49-yard line and turned the ball over on downs.

Lake Stevens then ran out the clock to hold on to the slim 2-point lead and win the game and championship.

“I’m proud of our guys, they battled,” Head Coach Sheldon Cross told The B-Town Blog after the game. “They battled, you know, for four quarters and it was a game of inches and we had a chance to win it at the end and the ball just didn’t bounce our way there at the very end. I’m so proud of the way that our guys battled all year and they did right by our school, they did right by our alumni and they they battled. They wanted to win and they believed they were going to win until the very end. But someone has to win, and someone has to lose.”

Congrats to Kennedy, who should be extremely proud of this football team, coaches, staff and fans, as they came within a field goal of winning the championship.

VIDEO

Photographer/Videographer Larry Dominico caught up with Kennedy Coach Sheldon Cross after the game:

PHOTOS

Below are photos from the game, shot by Larry Dominico – click image to launch photo gallery: