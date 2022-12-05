On the agenda for Monday night’s (Dec. 5, 2022) Burien City Council regular meeting: proclamations, biennial budget and financial policies, compost procurement, farming and livestock rules, and more.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed in person at Burien City Hall (map below), on Comcast TV channel 21, virtually via Zoom, or online here.

Download the full agenda/packet here (PDF file).

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

a) International Day of Persons with Disabilities Proclamation Councilmember Stephanie Mora



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES

PUBLIC COMMENT

Approval of Resolution No. 491, Approving the Use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds: Eric Christensen, Finance Director

BUSINESS AGENDA:

A. Adoption of Ordinance No. 803, 2023-2024 Biennial Budget and 2023 Financial Policies B. Adoption of Ordinance No. 808, Establishing a New Chapter in the Burien Municipal Code, Chapter 2.33, that Relates to Compost Procurement Policy C. Introduction to Ordinance No. 806, Regarding the Definition of Vegetation D. Review of 2023 Proclamations E. Farming and Livestock Rules and Regulations



Burien City Hall is located at 400 SW 152nd Street (1st Floor), Burien, WA: