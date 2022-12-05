Burien’s Environmental Science Center’s Moonlight Beach Walks at Seahurst Park will return on Tuesday night, Dec. 20, 2022, from 7 – 9 p.m.

See marine organisms in a whole new light – your flashlight!

Explore the beach with ESC naturalists at night during a low tide in Seahurst Park.

We’ll give stewardship tips to protect you and the marine life and provide wildlife guide sheets to help identify them.

Afterward, we’ll have warm drinks available outside our office and we’ll open our restrooms.

The event is FREE with required registration at:

Please register all attendees and meet us near the restrooms at Seahurst Park for this fun night.

Bring a flashlight, waterproof footwear and warm clothes.

UPCOMING MOONLIGHT BEACH WALKS:

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023:: 8:00-10:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023: 8:30-10:30 p.m.



The Environmental Science Center is located at 2220 SW Seahurst Park Road:

