By Mellow DeTray

Here’s a recap of the Burien City Council’s regular meeting held on Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022:

Proclamation & Public Comments

Councilmember Stephanie Mora read a proclamation honoring Dec. 3 as International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which has been observed since 1992. The City makes every effort to remove structural, attitudinal, and organizational barriers for persons with disabilities.

Public commenters asked Council to take action to resolve homelessness in the area. They wanted to see everyone housed, as well as safer and cleaner streets. Also, Casa Italiana, the Italian Cultural Center, is having a Christmas Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec. 10, and all are welcome.

Amended Biennial Budget: Final Adoption

The final budget discussion began with another round of Public Comments, during which Council was thanked for switching the focus of Climate Action funds from installation of EV charging stations to education and outreach around efficient home heating and cooling. Multiple commenters admonished Council about considering raising the utility tax on water & sewer service from 8% to 10%. Later, the Mayor clarified this point. The original 8% utility tax was passed prior to the pandemic.

This is a choice that the Water District did not know about until recently, and does not support. They referred to it as a regressive “back-door” tax, which was snuck in during the pandemic and should not be continued. Another plea for a resolution to homelessness was made during Budget comments, mentioning that local businesses are being broken into at night and the situation needs to be resolved. More money was requested for Human Services.

During Council discussion, an amendment made by Councilmember Cydney Moore to increase the Human Services Fund passed unanimously. The fund will increase from $7.62 to $8.50 per capita, amounting to an additional $46,247 for the fund in 2023. Burien’s Human Services fund is still smaller than those in comparable cities in the area.

Another significant budgetary amendment that passed 5 to 1 with one abstention was to double the Arts fund, from $20,000 to $40,000. This is the first time in many years that this fund has been increased, and shows that the City supports being a Creative Arts District.

Compost, Vegetation, and Livestock

In compliance with a new state law, Council passed a compost procurement policy that requires the City to utilize compost in landscaping projects, prioritizing locally-produced compost. The law also requires the City to educate the public about the benefits of compost, and ways it can be used.

Michael Amaya, Burien’s Code Enforcement Officer, presented to Council on some deficiencies in the code regarding the definition of problem vegetation. Tall, dry vegetation is a common complaint the City receives, especially during fire season when very long grass is a hazard. The code will specify that unkempt nonnative weeds over 12” in height may require removal. This item was unanimously added to the next consent agenda.

Council heard a presentation on allowable livestock in Burien, which is currently limited to three small animals for properties under 7,200 square feet. These animals can include rabbits, chickens, and miniature goats, but no roosters, foxes, minks, or exotic animals. All feed must be kept in rodent proof containers. There was agreement among several Councilmembers that they would like to see the allowable number of livestock increased, specifically to make it easier for residents to raise chickens for eggs. This is particularly timely in the wake of recent nationwide egg shortages.

The video of this meeting can be found here: https://cloud.castus.tv/vod/burien/?page=HOME.

Mellow DeTray is a Seattle native who has spent the last 16 years raising her family in Burien. She has volunteered at many local establishments over the years, including the Burien Library, Burien Actors Theatre, and Hot Feet Fitness. After working for ten years at Burien Community Center, she moved on to teaching fitness classes and to work the front desk of a Burien yoga studio. For many years Mellow kept a moderately popular cooking & lifestyle blog, and she had a brief stint in political journalism during a local election. Clear and informative writing has always been a side hobby of Mellow’s and she looks forward to bringing you unbiased coverage of City Council meetings.