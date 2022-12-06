SPONSORED :

Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen has been romancing tastebuds in Burien for close to 10 years.

Over the years, they have continued to grow and innovate to serve the needs of their enthusiastic customer base, including renovating and establishing their own private dining room in the rear portion of the restaurant building.

Marlaina’s has a private dining room? Yes! You heard it here!

The large private space has its own bar and serving area, including comfortable booth and table seating that can be scaled to fit your group’s size and a dedicated restroom.

Flexible options allow you to simply rent just the room or include food service options that include Marlaina’s famous appetizers, dinner menu, family style, wine or beer, or special catering is also available. The best part of all is the individual attention you will receive as they work with your budget and take care of the details.

Marlaina’s Private Dining Room is available by reserving ahead, especially around the holidays. Now is the time to request your dates to ensure a wonderful December event. Or book early for 2023 dates. Call (919) 240-8955 to speak directly with Musa and work out the details.

Suitable for business or personal presentation, each box is solid pine, bearing various charming covers – stuffed with different contents that you choose.

Large: 12″ x 13″ x 5″ – $40.00 Small: 9″ x 12″ x 4″ – $30.00



Choose your contents:

White wine or Red wine Spices such as Coriander powder, Turmeric powder and Oil cured black olives.



Also available for individual purchase are wonderful gift bottles:

Olive Oil: Extra Virgin 33.8 fl oz – $15 Organic Pomegranate Juice 32 fl oz – $10



Visit Marlaina’s soon for your best selection!

Whether you are searching for the perfect place to celebrate with private dining, looking for a perfect unique imported gift, or simply wish to enjoy healthy, fresh Mediterranean cuisine in the heart of Burien, they have you covered. We’re sure you’ll agree Marlaina’s is the place for the holidays or any time!

Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen

643 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166 (206) 535-6420 www.marlainasrestaurant.com

