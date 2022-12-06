EDITOR’S NOTE : Below are recent local scores for both boys and girls high school varsity basketball games:

Needlepoint: Riverside sews up Kennedy Catholic in slim triumph, 62-55

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Riverside nabbed it to nudge past Burien Kennedy Catholic 62-55 on Dec. 5 in local boys high school basketball action.

Woodinville chainsaws Kennedy, 74-50

On Dec. 3, the Kennedy Catholic Lancers varsity boys basketball team lost their home non-conference game against Woodinville by a score of 74-50. The Lancers are now 0-2 for the season.

St. Joseph-by-the-Sea drowns Kennedy Catholic Girls, 82-48

On Dec. 3, the Kennedy Catholic varsity girls basketball team lost their away conference game against St. Joseph-by-the-Sea (Staten Island, NY) by a score of 82-48. The Lady Lancers are now 0-1 for the season.

Lindbergh beats Highline, 54-35

On Dec. 2, Lindbergh beat Highline in boys varsity basketball team by a score of 54-35. The Pirates are now 0-2 for the season.

Cascade seals the deal over Highline, 55-36

On Nov. 28, the Highline Pirates lost their home non-conference game against Cascade by a score of 55-36.

Kentwood secures win over Mountainview, 69-53

Mountainview was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, Dec. 5, as Kentwood prevailed 69-53 in local boys basketball.

Port Angeles dismantles Foster, 92-69

Port Angeles scored early and often to roll over Foster 92-69 in a local boys basketball matchup.

Kent-Meridian proves to be too much for Bonney Lake, 76-57

Kent-Meridian stretched out and finally snapped Bonney Lake to earn a 76-57 victory in a local boys basketball matchup.

Mt. Si ends the party for Tahoma, 73-58

Mt. Si charged Tahoma and collected a 73-58 victory at Tahoma High on Dec. 3 in local boys high school basketball action.

Decatur handles Bethel, 71-49

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 71-49 explosion on Bethel on Dec. 3 in local girls high school basketball.

Tahoma comes up short in matchup with Lewis and Clark, 56-41

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Lewis and Clark prevailed over Tahoma 56-41 in a local girls basketball matchup on Dec. 3.

