REMINDER : A Christmas Party and Italian Bake Sale will be held at Casa Italiana this Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Buon Natale! Tutti Amici are invited to enjoy this fun-filled Italian Christmas party at the Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center in Burien. Be early, or be sad since may of the most popular specialties sell fast!

Come find fresh cannoli, pizzelle, Christmas cookies of all sorts, pannetone, all from many bakers using special family recipes bringing authentic flavor and amore.

Along with the bakery items, the Casa offers an Italian imports market where you can find many different gourmet items such as olive oil, pastas, espresso, grissini, balsamic vinegars, jams, and other select items perfect for holiday enjoyment.

Shopping goes better with festive chestnut roasting and live music from the Rigatones, on-site from 1-4 p,m.

And, lest you go hungry or thirsty during your visit, you can enjoy drink and meal specials in the Caffe, or even a little hand-scooped gelato. Don’t miss their Beer and Wine garden where you can share a little Christmas spirit while you mix and mingle.

Best of all, proceeds go to support this special place “dedicated to embracing and renewing the joy and vibrant diversity of the soul and spirit of Italy, including its historical, linguistic, and culinary

significance.”

Benvenuto alla Casa!

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.:

