Highline Public Schools this week released a new video, which shows how the district put federal COVID-relief funding to work, from improving air quality to cleaning surfaces in schools and more.

“Did you hear…the federal government distributed millions of dollars to schools to address COVID-related expenses. These were one-time funds to help schools through the challenges of the pandemic.

“Improving air quality in our schools was a top priority during the pandemic. It ensured staff and students are breathing fresh air as much as possible and reduces the spread of virus. The additional cleaning supplies help our custodians keep their schools clean and healthy. Having PPE available when needed continues to protect our staff and students from COVID.

“See how these funds helped us stay safe during the height of the pandemic and keep us prepared for what may be ahead.”

Learn more here: https://www.highlineschools.org/COVIDfunding.