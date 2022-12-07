Recently, SeaTac Police, Burien Police, King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, City of SeaTac Chief of Police Jon Mattsen and numerous volunteers participated in the third annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

This shopping expedition brings underprivileged youth together with local officers to shop for holiday gifts and other items.

This year’s partners and sponsors include the SeaTac-Tukwila Rotary, Burien-White Center Rotary, Fred Meyer of Burien, Alaska Airlines and Hilton Hotels.

Below is a video from the event:

And photos, courtesy the City of SeaTac:

