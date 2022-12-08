Michael Lee Dudley, 64, of Burien, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for the gruesome killing of Jessica Lewis, 35, of Federal Way, and Austin “Cash” Wenner, 27, of Kent.

As we previously reported, in June 2020, Dudley was charged with shooting and mutilating the victims before disposing of their remains in suitcases that were later found by three teenagers making a TikTok video on Alki Beach.

Those three teenagers gruesome discovery eventually lead to the murder investigation.​​

Court documents say that Dudley dismembered the victims after killing them, then put their body parts into multiple suitcases before trying to dispose of them in different bodies of water.

Charging docs said that 10 days before the victim’s bodies were discovered in West Seattle, neighbors of Dudley’s heard yelling and gunshots at his home, but he did not answer the door when Burien Police responded.

On Aug. 19. 2020, Seattle Police detectives arrested Dudley at his residence near Ambaum Blvd. S. and S. 168th in Burien. A few days later, police stopped three people for trespassing and trying to tow a car from Dudley’s Burien home.

Court documents claim that the victims got into a dispute over unpaid rent with Dudley, in whose home they were living.

According to changing documents:

“While the precise motive for this crime is not yet fully known, the evidence to date shows that the defendant was angry with the victims for not paying rent and for bringing potential criminal activity to the Ambaum home. The defendant, likely with the aid of others, dismembered the two victims after he killed them, separated their bodies into multiple bags and suitcases and tried to hide them in different bodies of water. This process would have taken a lot of time and effort and his willingness to take these extreme steps demonstrates the threat he poses to the community. The atrocities inflicted on the bodies of the victim after their murder has greatly increased the anguish and suffering of their families. This case is still under active investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.”

Dudley will be sentenced in March, 2023, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.​

