La Posada – a rich Mexican cultural holiday tradition for the entire family – will be held at the Highline Heritage Museum on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

This event will run from 2 – 6 p.m., and is free for everyone to attend.

SCHEDULE:

2 p.m.: Welcome, Activities & Crafts, Live Music 3:00 – La Posada Presentation, La Loteria Game 4 p.m.: Carols, Piñatas, and Procession in Spanish 5 p.m.: Sweet bread, Chocolate, and Games



More info here: https://highlinemuseum.org/event/la-posada-3/.

Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: