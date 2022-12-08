Jeanne Salter will be driving an informative workshop during this Sunday’s (Dec. 11, 2022) free online art class.

Participants will chat about solstice, traditions, and world trees.

Join us as we work on compositions to make interesting patterns out of paper.

Bring your ideas and some very simple supplies.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Construction paper for the base and other colors for laying plus green for the tree Collage materials that move you Fuzzy baubles Glue Dark marker or crayon Optional: Q-tips. Scissors, pencil or pen



Classes are designed for all ages.

To participate, log on this Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.