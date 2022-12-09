Story, Photos & Video by Alia Sinclair

Locals piled into Economy Wiring (a B-Town Blog advertiser) in Burien Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022 to sip hot cocoa and nibble on cookies as they awaited the arrival of Santa and the lighting of the Christmas Tree.

The St. Francis of Assisi School choir set the holly jolly tone while the crowd bundled together outside before Santa arrived.

With a flash of red lights and a cheer from the crowd, Santa appeared with local firefighters to say some words to the children and countdown the lighting of the tree.

This tradition has illuminated the Burien skyline since Economy Wiring Company Founder Gwin Smith started it in 1966. Over the years his small celebration has grown to include the St. Francis Choir, the King County Station #2 Burien/Normandy Park Fire Department and of course, Santa himself.

In the first eight years of the tree lighting, Gwin climbed the huge fir tree himself to install the lights and then climbed back up in January to take them down. This changed some years ago, when the fire department took responsibility for installing and removing the lights.

We were able to grab a few words with Santa after he finished passing out candy canes and he shared how delighted he was to be back after two years. “You know, it’s wonderful” Santa said, “I’m so glad this COVID stuff is over.”

When asked if COVID had come to the North Pole, Santa said it had, but “…we kinda isolated ourselves, didn’t get out in the public at all.”

Santa assured us that the North Pole is experiencing no supply chain issues as a result of the pandemic and he has lots of Lego and American Girl dolls to distribute on Christmas Eve.

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic, a magazine for creatives.