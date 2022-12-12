Artists United is holding a Pop-up Art Market at Federal Way Commons on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas Eve.

Their shop – located near Santa – includes oil, acrylic and watercolor artists; jewelry creators; wood carvers; photo art creators; cloth artists; clay artists; and artistic box creators, both painted and bejeweled.

You can purchase all the above as well as wonderful cards for any occasion including, of course, Christmas cards.

Artists Unite is a group of amateur, professional, and retired artists, that was started in 1949 by a group of watercolorists living in Burien and Normandy Park. Artists United gradually expanded to include artists from throughout the South King County area. Member artists work in a variety of mediums, including drawing, painting, photography, mixed media, and jewelry.

“Our mission is to encourage individual artistic development and to bring art into the communities of South King County,” according to their website.