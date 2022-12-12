EDITOR’S NOTE : Burien resident Fred Feiertag’s new column for The B-Town Blog will help you start your week every Monday. He will be sharing his thoughts, travel stories and more…

By Fred Feiertag

Last time I attempted to give you some warnings about me and my plan to tell you about my personal exploration of Iceland.

That is exactly what I intend to do…after a bit more stage setting.

My final career was as a metallurgical engineer working for a foundry firm in the UK. How that happened is the stuff of more tedious columns, not this one. It was good work for me in a land that I have come to love as a second home. Traveling to the western midlands of England was a great trip. With the addition of the IcelandAir route it became almost my super commute. Even the best commute has an occasional “event.”

In April of 2014 I was on my way home from a week of wrestling with microscopic metal demons deep in crucibles of molten aluminum. I was ready for some time home at room temperature. The flight from Gatwick began as ones before. I settled into my seat for the three hour trip to Iceland then on to Seattle. It was a nice trip until we came in sight of the south coast of Iceland. We were just beginning our descent. I noticed that the sea looked rough with lots of white capped waves. I realized that seeing whitecaps from seven miles up meant those were big waves. As we neared Keflavik airport the ride became rougher. Landing had much more than the usual bounce. As we taxied towards the terminal it felt as though we were still flying in very rough air.

Parking at the jetway did not result in less bouncing and shaking of the big airplane. The wind was simply so strong we were unable to be allowed to depart. So we sat there with our seat belts fastened with no desire to unbuckle them. The airplane rocked back and forth and made remarkable creaking noises. The crew stayed in their seats too. After two hours the plane was towed around the terminal to the leeward side in hopes we could get into the terminal. The airport was closed to arriving and departing planes due to the wind.

A stairway was placed next to the forward door and a rope was strung to the terminal from the bottom of the stair. We were taken in one by one holding onto the rope. Talk about personal service. This chapter could go on for too long. Eventually were were bussed to Reykjavik, the nearby capital city and delivered to hotels with our luggage. By the time I found a very nice bed in a very nice boutique hotel it was almost twelve hours since we landed. Sleep came easy even with muted screaming winds outside the very thick windows.

Morning delivered me into a new world. We were in a nice hotel nearly in the center of downtown with everything being paid for by IcelandAir. It was too stormy for much activity but I was determined to explore this new locale. I put on all my warm layers and stepped out after breakfast. Thus begins my fascination with Iceland. I found a place filed with gently polite folks who have a deep love of their country and its culture. I found a city with interesting architecture and delicious things to eat. I found that Reykjavik as capital city of the country is surprisingly small. Imagine a clean, stylish, historic Tacoma surrounded mostly by very barren and wild mountains and serious nearly arctic seas.

I think my biggest surprise was how much humor infuses their culture. Why else would the famous Icelandic Phallological Museum be on the must-see lists? Or how did a restroom under a sidewalk become the Punk Music Museum? Many buildings with a blank exterior wall have been decorated with huge murals by local artists. And then there is the food. Strange dishes for our taste but I was exploring so menus are part of the undiscovered country. I was not disappointed.

Finally after four full days of windy excursions through the streets of Reykjavik we were bussed back to the airport and sent on our way home. Four days and nights of being a tourist in the capital city of a country and all expenses were paid by the airline. I’m a satisfied customer. So satisfied that I became determined to return and spend my time and money to find out why this place is so special.