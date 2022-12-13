MISSING PERSON: Please help find Omar Jamaludin, 42, who was last seen in Burien on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022:
MISSING PERSON
OMAR JAMALUDIN
BORN 3/13/80
Age: 42
Height : 5′ 6’–5’7″
Hair Bald
Wearing: Jean jacket, Black tennis shoes, likely a beanie and glasses
Last heard from at 4 p.m. at home in Burien before his evening walk.
Last seen Monday, Dec. 12 around S. 120th Street in the Burien area.
PLEASE HELP FIND OMAR
For any information that can help us to find him please contact his roommate Jasmine, the King Country Sheriff, or Burien Police.
Roommate Phone: (425)-359-8433 or contact 911.
Case #C22041163.