MISSING PERSON: Please help find Omar Jamaludin, 42, who was last seen in Burien on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022:

MISSING PERSON

OMAR JAMALUDIN

BORN 3/13/80

Age: 42

Height : 5′ 6’–5’7″

Hair Bald

Wearing: Jean jacket, Black tennis shoes, likely a beanie and glasses

Last heard from at 4 p.m. at home in Burien before his evening walk.

Last seen Monday, Dec. 12 around S. 120th Street in the Burien area.

PLEASE HELP FIND OMAR

For any information that can help us to find him please contact his roommate Jasmine, the King Country Sheriff, or Burien Police.

Roommate Phone: (425)-359-8433 or contact 911.

Case #C22041163.