After 10 years serving great Mediterranean food to Burien, The Greek House restaurant has served its last Spanakopita (along with many other tasty dishes), and has closed.

Their last day in business was Dec. 10, 2022.

“Thank you for all the wonderful years we’ve gotten to serve and be part of your lives,” owners Philip and Seane said on their website.

They added:

“We have had the pleasure of being a part of your lives, and you ours, for the last 10 years. We’ve made many friends, adopted a lot of family members, and celebrated the lives of everyone we’ve had the pleasure of serving this past decade.”

“Please join us in celebrating these last few days with a raised glass, a full plate and happy heart. Thank you for being such a special part of our family’s dream to bring great food and loving hospitality to each of you, and for sharing in our little Greek House.”

The Greek House was located at 113 SW 153rd Street: