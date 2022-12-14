A serious collision at SW 128th Street and Ambaum (map below) closed the road between SW 128th Street and SW 130th Street on Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, 2022.

Police say that injuries were involved (it was not a fatality) and that the driver was suspected to be DUI.

The collision is being investigated by King County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) detectives.

Ambaum Blvd SW is now open. Thank you for your patience. — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) December 14, 2022