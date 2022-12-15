Want to serve your community and help shape local laws and policy? Do you have expertise to share?

The City of Burien wants YOU to consider applying for one of the 25 open positions on an advisory board, commission, or committee.

These boards study issues important to the community they serve, take in public testimony, perform independent research, and review staff reports and recommendations. Members discuss, analyze, develop, and forward recommendations to the Burien City Council, who then uses these recommendations to develop legislation. They volunteer their time to help plan the future of their communities. Learn more about our advisory boards and commissions.

Application Instructions

To apply for an open position, go to the advisory board and commission application (available in English and Spanish). Applications are due January 27, 2023 at 5 p.m. Interviews and final appointments will occur during special meetings of the City Council in March 2023.

Arts Commission

The Arts Commission‘s role is to advise and make recommendations to the City Council regarding the improvement and furtherance of artistic activities within the City. The Arts Commission reviews applications for Arts and Culture Grants and public art projects. Council reviews their recommendations and provides final approval.

There are four openings.

Business and Economic Development Partnership

The Business and Economic Development Partnership’s (BEDP) role is to advise and make recommendations to the City Council regarding the economic development within Burien.

There are six openings.

Burien Airport Committee

The Burien Airport Committee provides guidance to the City Council on topics related to the airport. Topics include:

Positive and negative impacts of the airport to the city of Burien Land use issues and interlocal agreements Mitigation of airport impacts Recommendations on ways to protect residents from negative impacts, and ways for residents and businesses to take advantage of positive airport impacts



There are six openings.

Human Services Commission

The Human Services Commission is an advisory body to the City Council responsible for providing advice and recommendations related to human services issues. Duties and responsibilities of the Human Services Commission include:

Identify and assess the human services needs in the city. Recommend priorities and approaches to address human services needs within the city. Review human services funding requests submitted to the City and make funding allocation recommendations. Review performance of human services agencies and programs that are funded by the City.



There are four openings.

Parks and Recreation Board

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board‘s role is to advise and make recommendations to the City Council regarding recreational programming and the acquisition, promotion, improvement, maintenance, and use of City Parks.

There are three member position openings and one alternate position opening.

Planning Commission

The purpose of the Planning Commission is to provide guidance and direction to the City Council on Burien’s future growth through review, analysis, and recommendations regarding the City’s Comprehensive Plan and related land use documents. In the coming years, the Planning Commission will be considering major updates to the Comprehensive Plan, advising on community-based planning, and making recommendations on changes to Burien’s codes and regulations for our urban forest, diverse housing types, and development that supports vibrant neighborhoods throughout the city.

There is one opening.

Download flyers in English and Spanish.