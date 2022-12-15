On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at about 12:25 p.m., a resident in the 12200 block of Roseburg Ave. S. in Burien’s Boulevard Park neighborhood (map below) called to report a male laying in his backyard.

Police say the male was deceased and had significant injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

The subject was also down an embankment from where a truck had crashed into the fencing.

The investigation revealed that the deceased male had actually been walking on the sidewalk and was struck from behind by the Ford truck.

At approximately 8:14 p.m., Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) Detectives, with the assistance of precinct 4 deputies, were able to identify the driver of the vehicle. He was apprehended at his Burien residence approximately one mile from the crash scene.

His truck was also located and impounded from his house to the MARR evidence lot.

The suspect subsequently admitted to being the driver in this collision and was booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Vehicular Homicide.

Charging documents will be with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.