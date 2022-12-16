Organizers of Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter – which opened Thursday night (Dec. 15) to assist the unhoused or those in need of warmth – are seeking Volunteers and donations to help during the predicted, upcoming cold/snow weather event, which will likely start this Sunday.

The National Weather Service is predicting a “50 percent chance of snow,” with a low around 28 degrees, starting this Sunday night, Dec. 18, and possibly continuing through Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2022.

“Please help us provide for our unhoused neighbors and those with inadequate heat sources,” organizers said.

Cold weather is persistent this year and the region is looking at even colder weather moving in, so the shelter will be keeping its doors open through Wednesday night, Dec 21, 2022.

The shelter has several volunteer shifts to fill over the coming days, and are asking those who can to please consider signing up today. Volunteers work at the direction of shelter staff and alongside experienced volunteers. They have a variety of positions available from morning to evening to overnight.



DONATIONS ALSO NEEDED

“We are also still looking for supplies,” they added. “Our SignUp has been updated, but also a reminder that we always need things like warm waterproof winter coats, boots (larger sizes desperately needed), gloves and hats to keep our guests warm and dry during the days while we are closed.”

For more info or to sign up, please click below:

“Thank you all so much for the support. We are so thankful to you all for your ongoing support.”

If you have any questions, please email [email protected].

The shelter is located at Highline United Methodist Church, at 13015 1st Ave South: