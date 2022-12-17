REMINDER : A Chanukah Celebration will be held this Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, outside at the Highline Heritage Museum’s parking lot.

This fun, free, family-friendly holiday event will start at 4 p.m., and all are invited.

“Celebrate and learn about Chanukah’s traditions, the Festival of Lights,” organizers said.

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY MAGIC SHOW! CHANUKAH MUSIC KIDS CRAFTS LATKES & DONUTS FREE ADMISSION



More info at https://www.jewishbfw.com/LIGHT.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: