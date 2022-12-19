In an effort to support the city’s vibrant small business community in their economic recovery from the pandemic and mitigate financial hardship, the City of Burien has launched its new Storefront Repair Grant Program.

Through federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), small businesses can apply for a grant of up to $1,000 to help repair storefront property damages to windows or door glass that occurred on or after March 31, 2021.

Grant funding will help cover costs to repair current property damage or reimburse business owners for costs paid out of pocket for past damages due to vandalism or property crime.

Eligibility

Businesses or nonprofits must:

Have a permanent physical storefront location within the city of Burien. Have an active Burien business license. Have experienced direct economic disruption because of COVID-19. Be currently open and active for business. Have experienced damage which occurred due to vandalism or break-in by a third party.



Applicants are ineligible if they:

Are owned or partially owned by an individual or immediate family member who is: a staff member or manager of the grant administrator, City of Burien Councilmember, or a City of Burien employee. Are cannabis shops, growers, and dispensaries. Are national chain businesses (independently owned franchise businesses are eligible). Have more than 500 employees. Repairs are not required to be complete before funding, but businesses must sign a self-attestation that funding will be used to repair damage.



Applications will be received from small businesses on a continuous basis until all funding has been spent.

The application portal opened on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

More details can be found at: