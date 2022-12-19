SPONSORED :

The season of giving is all around us right now. During this time, the City of Burien and Community Partners invite you to discover the joy of supporting small businesses and makers while you “Gift Local.”

The “It’s a Wonderful Burien” Events series continues until Dec. 25, 2022, with a special focus on shopping and dining local to avoid traffic and crowds, and even a chance to win prizes in an online scavenger hunt! Last minute gifts are easy with no delivery to worry about when you shop the small businesses in Burien.

With an outstanding location serving the South King County region, Burien presents a slice of small town American charm filled with a myriad of local businesses and restaurants from which you can choose to shop intentionally, knowing that the dollars you spend in local businesses stay within our community helping our micro-economy thrive.

Mostly independently-owned, Burien businesses offer interesting gift options, whether domestic, imported or even original pieces made locally. Special retail opportunities can also be found in Burien’s local cultural centers, such as Casa Italiana, Italian Cultural Center offering uncommon items such as pannetone, imported pastas, and gourmet gifts. Another option is the Highline Heritage Museum, featuring books, toys and stuffed animal sloths in a nod to the famous prehistoric ground sloth unearthed in 1961 during construction of Seatac Airport.

Other specialty cultural items such as tamales, a Mexican standard, can be found at numerous restaurants in Burien. Hans Deli has brought German imported goods of all sorts to the area for over 40 years, including delicious chocolate, sausages and German language magazines. French cultural specialties, such as the sumptuous Bouche de Noel (yule log) can be found at Bakery Nouveau along with Brioche, Pain au Chocolat, Baguettes and much, much more. All are suitable for extraordinary gifting.

No matter who’s on your list, you can find a perfect gift right in Burien! Toys, books, jewelry and apparel, personal bath and body care items, self care experiences like massages or facials, gourmet gifts and artisanal treats, foods, spirits, tools and hardware items, gourmet pet products, houseplants, musical instruments and more can all be found within city limits.

Here are a few hacks we can share to save you time, money or even take a chance to win!

Shop Local Burien Directory

A great time saver is the new online directory where you can discover unique small businesses at ShopLocalBurien.com

Plan your shopping trip from the comfort of your computer, phone or tablet!

You can find unexpected items for gift giving from unique Burien businesses that are either online or storefront businesses, all part of Burien’s Digital Main Street.

Support local businesses this holiday season. Explore gift giving options on ShopLocalBurien.com!

The Holiday Market at the Burien Farmers Market

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Town Square Park

This year-round market coordinated by Discover Burien is the perfect place to pick up some grocery items or browse unique, artisanal holiday gifts brought to you by small businesses and independent artists.

Countdown to Christmas online Scavenger Hunt

The “Countdown to Christmas online Scavenger Hunt” is running until the 25th of December! You will have a chance to win daily by guessing the location of an item in a Burien business that Discover Burien posts on their Facebook page. Everyone who answers correctly will be submitted to a drawing for a chance to win gift cards from local businesses. Check out Discover Burien’s Facebook page daily to play!

Winter Lights

Dec. 1 – 31, 4 p.m.

Town Square Park

One hack to consider is making your shopping fun, by pairing retail activities with a stroll through the Burien Town Square winter lights display illuminating each night in December, before or after visiting shops or restaurants.

Known for several years now as “Foodie Paradise”, you will find dozens of dining options in Burien, representing every continent except Antarctica. From one end of the city to the other, there are foods and drinks of all sorts to discover and celebrate. Just visit the shoplocalburien.com portal to explore the incredible variety of options available.

The City of Burien, its businesses and residents, look forward to welcoming you to enjoy dining, save time and money and even take a chance at winning, all as “It’s a Wonderful Burien” helps you Gift Local with joy!

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].