Local resident Candace Krull and family have a 3-month-old micro Highland cow named “Hoss” that they’ve been making TikTok videos of, and last week he really took the internet by storm.

Krull told The B-Town Blog the stats – 27.5 million views on just this one video.

If you’re not yet familiar with “Hoss,” he is a miniature Highland breed of cow, which typically weigh between 500 and 600 pounds. These little cows are also relatively short, with a typical adult height of 36 to 42 inches. Bulls are generally slightly larger than the cows.

Although micro Highland cows are much smaller than their full-size cousins, what sets them apart are their distinctive long-curved horns, shaggy coats and wavy eyelashes. This type of cow make excellent pets – due partly to their docile nature, compact size, and of course how photogenic they are.

The Heart Gallery in Burien also held a “Hoss Paint Night” on Dec 17, 2022, where this video was created:

“It was a fun sold out event! We’re planning to have more paint nights with Hoss and his other farm animal friends in the new year,” Krull added.

Krull is happy that their little viral cow has been bringing lots of holiday cheer.

Follow “Hoss” and family here:

TikTok @ LittleKrullFarm Instagram @ krull_farm

