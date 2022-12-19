From our friends at WABI Burien:

WABI Weekday Walkers will wander through Burien’s Seahurst neighborhood this Wednesday, Dec 21, starting at 11 a.m., and all are invited.

Our route will include Lake Burien School Memorial Park, built on the former site of the historic Lake Burien Elementary School, the first school building in Seahurst.

The weather is forecast to be quite cold on Wednesday morning, so please dress accordingly if you decide to join us.

Note that we are meeting at 11 a.m. this month in hope that the temperature outside will be a tad more inviting.

We’ll start from the parking lot across from the Seahurst Post Office. From there, we’ll travel through the Seahurst neighborhood, passing through Lake Burien School Memorial Park, and returning to our starting point.

You can read about the history of Lake Burien School Memorial Park on the Burien government website.

The walk about 1.5-2 miles and will take less than an hour. All are welcome.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

Time: Meet 5-10 minutes before 11:00 a.m. so we can start walking promptly at 11:00 am. (WABI Weekday Walkers typically walk at 9 a.m.. This month is an exception.)

Meeting Place: Parking lot across from Seahurst Post Office (2116 SW 152nd Street, Seahurst). On-street parking is available in the area around the parking lot.

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact: