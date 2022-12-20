Due to cold temps and the possibility of more wintry precipitation, Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter will remain open through Saturday morning, Dec. 24, 2022, and they’re seeking donations and volunteers.

The weather forecast continues to call for freezing temperatures through Friday night (Dec. 23, 2022), so they are extending the Burien Severe Weather Shelter out another couple days.

The Sign Up form has been updated with needed Donations and Volunteer shifts through Saturday morning, Dec. 24.

“We need you to get through these last few days,” organizers said. “Even more of our neighbors are accessing the Shelter services as the days get colder, and we are completely out of some critical supplies, like:

Bottled Water Hot Apple Cider Mix Hand Warmers Juice Desserts (we can accept homemade baked goods or store bought, both are great)”



Here’s more from organizers:

We also have a number of Volunteer shifts available. Please take a moment to see if you can fill any of these much needed spots.

Would you like to plan and cook a meal Thursday or Friday? Please contact us ASAP at [email protected] com so that we can discuss your menu and ensure we have time to get your ingredients in.

If you are out and about today, we could also really use someone to pick up a few final items for tonight’s dinner (email us for more info if you can help us out)

We will continue to add items to the Sign Up list through the day and as needs arise over the week. Please bookmark the link and check back often.

We are at the Shelter daily to accept donations after 4:30 on days that the Shelter is open. If this time does not work fro you, we are more than happy to make other arrangements. Please just reach out.

If you are curious about Volunteering, but not sure what to expect, please contact us so we can help you find the best fit for your skills, interest and comfort level.

Thank you again for your ongoing support.

– Burien Severe Weather Shelter Team

To view the Activity SignUp(s), please click the link(s) below: