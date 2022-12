Tukwila’s Church By the Side of the Road will be holding a Christmas Eve Candlelight Musical Service on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

Prelude begins at 4:45 p.m., and Service begins at 5 p.m. – come early for best seating!

This is a free event.

More info here: https://www.cbsr.org/

Church By the Side of the Road is located at 3455 S. 148th Street in Tukwila: