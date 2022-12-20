UPDATE DEC. 20, 2022, 8:30 a.m. : The expected snow appears to have fizzled out – at least for our area – as it’s been raining and the temperature is around 41 degrees as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022.

This is why accurately predicting the weather in the Northwest can sometimes be so difficult – sometimes the warm front full of moisture beats the cold front moving down from the north – and the rain wins.

But the National Weather Service says that it *may* transition to snow soon as the cold air pushes back…but we’ll see!

Check out the temperature gradient in Seattle! Rain is transitioning to snow across northern King and southern Snohomish County. Reports of snow in Lynnwood, Richmond Beach. Expect a continued transition to snow across areas of King County as cold air filters in the area. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/lPmqwWzOsn — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 20, 2022

Here’s what @SeattleWXGuy reported Tuesday morning:

Here’s the updated 7-Day forecast:

Tuesday: Snow, mainly before noon. Temperature falling to around 31 by 5pm. Wind chill values between 23 and 28. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind around 7 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 24. Wind chill values between 12 and 17. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values between 4 and 9. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. East northeast wind around 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Friday: Snow before 1pm, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 1pm and 4pm, then snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain after 4pm. High near 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Friday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Saturday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Saturday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Christmas Day: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Sunday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Monday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52.



UPDATED DEC. 19, 3:30 p.m. : The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2022 released a revised ‘Winter Storm Warning,’ effective starting 7 p.m. Monday night and continuing through Tuesday evening, Dec. 20.

Prognosticators are warning residents to expect total snow accumulations between 2 to 7 inches.

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder released an updated video on Monday, and he warns that not all areas will receive that much snow, and to also expect things to get slushy as high temps may rise up to around 45 degrees on Christmas weekend (subscribe to his YouTube channel here):

Here’s the updated Winter Storm Warning, issued at 2:31 p.m. on Monday:

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A transition to rain is possible across King County late tonight into Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

Here’s the 7-day detailed forecast:

Monday Afternoon: Cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values between 24 and 29. North wind around 8 mph. Monday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 4am . Cloudy, with a low around 27. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tuesday: Snow before 4pm , then a chance of rain and snow. High near 34. Wind chill values between 24 and 29. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Wednesday Night: A 10 percent chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 10am . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 10pm . Cloudy, with a low around 22. Friday: Rain and snow likely before 1pm, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Saturday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Christmas Day: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48.

