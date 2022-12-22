This just in – today (Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022) is the first of three days you may drop off home baked cookies you wish to share with homeless and marginalized people in King County through The Christmas People.

Burien Coworking is collecting the cookies at their new location at 9030 35th Avenue SW (map below), through Saturday, Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Christmas People are in their 24th year and have set a goal of collecting 7,000 cookies to distribute.

Ross at Burien Coworking encourages any home bakers who would like to participate to visit their location for drop-off.

Learn more about the Christmas People Foundation here: https://christmaspeoplefoundation.org/.