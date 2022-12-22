Two days remain to stop, take a breather and enjoy an Art installation at Lake Burien Presbyterian Church, in preparation for Christmas.

Pastor Lina Thompson says:

“Please stop by and take a breather. A moment to be quiet in this season….it’s a self guided experiential art installation open everyday this week. You are invited! Grab a friend or two and come through…:

From Generation to Generation “God With Us, Yesterday, Today and Forever” is an art installation designed to bring calm and kindle advent anticipation and reflection.

Admission is free and available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and also from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Prepare for the joy of Christmas by pausing to open your mind and heart to the Spirit.

Lake Burien Presbyterian Church is located at 15003 14th Ave SW: