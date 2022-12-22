The National Weather Service on Thursday morning (Dec. 22, 2022) issued a “Winter Storm Watch,” warning residents that – starting at 4 p.m. Thursday and continuing through Friday evening – a “heavy mixed precipitation” is possible, with total snow accumulations of “up to three inches, and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch possible.”

NWS says that precipitation may begin as snow before transitioning to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually good ol’ fashioned rain (remember that?), and adds:

“A series of systems will then move through the region over the weekend and into next week, bringing warmer temperatures, heavier rainfall, and an increasing risk of urban and river flooding.”

If you’ve adopted a storm drain, you might want to haul out the rake and check to make sure they’re cleared.

Be prepared also for possible (or probable) power outages, as freezing rain and ice can break branches, knock trees over and disrupt the electrical grid quickly. Check for Seattle City Light outages here, and Puget Sound Energy here.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

424 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

* WHEN…From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This is will be a complex mix of winter precipitation with potentially significant impacts..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder released his analysis Thursday morning:

Join Snyder’s YouTube channel here to help support the Pacific Northwest Weather Watch.

Here’s another analysis from the Washington Weather Chasers:

Here’s the detailed 7-day forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values between 6 and 14. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday Night: Snow before 4am, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Temperature rising to around 26 by 5am. Wind chill values between 12 and 17. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Friday: Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow before 1pm, then rain. High near 38. Wind chill values between 16 and 26. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Friday Night: Rain. Low around 35. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Saturday: Rain. High near 48. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Saturday Night: Rain, mainly before 10pm. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Christmas Day: Rain, mainly after 10am. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Sunday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Monday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Monday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Tuesday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Tuesday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Wednesday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 48.

