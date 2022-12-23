St. Francis Troop 375/8375 will be hosting their annual Tree Recycling fundraising event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Burien Eagles at 920 SW 149th Street (map below).

Please come and support their efforts to earn money for Scout camps and other adventures.

Cost is $5 per tree.

This year, they are again offering curbside pick up for those who don’t want to leave their house. Please see link below for more information and for sign ups (cost is $20 for curb site pick up):

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE:

Bring your tree to our recycling station at 920 SW 150th Street, Burien, Sign up for a pick up at your house (please click here for info).



“That’s right, you don’t have to load up your tree and mess up your car, we will do that for you! We just request that you leave your BARE tree outside where we can easily access it and pick it up. PLEASE NO FLOCKED TREES, we can’t recycle those.:”

Just fill out the form (linked above) and Scouts will come on the designated day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can choose to pay via Troop 375’s Venmo account or pay with check or cash at the time of pick up.

The charge for a pick up is $20 for the first tree, and $5 for every additional tree.

At this time Scouts can offer pick up ONLY for BURIEN, NORMANDY PARK, DES MOINES and WHITE CENTER residents.

“We thank you for your business!”

If you have any questions, please email [email protected] or call 206-909-1944.

