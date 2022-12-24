King County Fire District No. 2’s 2022 Holiday Outreach took place once again this year, benefitting 25 families in Burien, Normandy Park, and North Highline.

Firefighters had a fun-filled morning of delivering food and gifts to some very appreciative, needy local families at this annual event.

On the northeast route alone, there were two separate households with nearly 10 kids.

“That made for a lot of smiling faces, and parents that were beyond words,” Ray Desmarais, Assistant Chief said. “Thank you to everyone that took part. It goes without saying that these kinds of things don’t happen without the help of everyone along the way, but we say it because it’s nice to hear.”

And local families appreciated the surprise visits; here’s a thank you note from one:

“Dear Firefighters,

“Thank you all for helping make Christmas possible and keeping the kids in the Christmas spirit. We all appreciate the hard work and loving kind hearts each of you have. We don’t know how to thank each and every one of you enough. You all are truly amazing and deserve the best. Thank you once again.”

A lot of other thank you shout-outs to go around:

Captain Stoess for organizing the bulk of the event again this year. It is a finely tuned machine at this point, and Captain Stoess deserves the majority of the praise. Captain Gay for taking the reins (wink face) the last two days leading up to the event, and sending everyone in the right direction. The Front Office!!! Trina, Christina and Erin😊 for managing the donations, and everything else they do every day of the year.



Our volunteer groups and helpers:

Tri-Med for their, once again, bulk toy donation. I don’t have a lot of words for the volume of toys they donate for these kids. It’s incredible to say the least. Matt Gau for making that all happen, and for providing two Tri-Med ambulances for delivery staffed by Kari, Randy, Angela, and Mari!!! The Exchange Club of Highline for their donations of gifts, money, and people on the day of the event (Thank you Rudy and Brian). Grocery Outlet for taking our food order for the families, including the pies. Fred Meyer where we rounded out the food orders, including the turkeys. Santa Jon and Santa John!!! Voted best beards in King County (unofficial). If you haven’t met them, these guys are the real deal. Seriously. Highline High School for use of their Performing Arts Center (PAC) to store everything until delivery day. And the many individuals and entities from around Burien, Normandy Park, and North Highline that donated and/or helped out, there are so many.



Below are photos from the event, courtesy KCFD #2:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!