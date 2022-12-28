SAVE THE DATE : Burien’s annual Empty Bowls will be held at the Burien Community Center on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, with both lunch and dinner servings.

This is an annual fundraiser for both the Highline Area and White Center Food Banks.

“Donate for a simple meal and handmade bowl to combat hunger in our community in this fundraiser for local area food banks,” organizers said.

More info at https://www.burienwa.gov/news_events/featured_events/empty_bowls_2023.

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 27, 2023:

LUNCH: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. DINNER: 4–8 p.m.



WHERE: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW: