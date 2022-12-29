Sadly, longtime Burien resident and business owner Noel Allan Gibb passed away suddenly on Dec. 4, 2022, at the age of 86.

He was 20 days shy of his 87th birthday in his beloved City of Burien.

He was born in Denver, Colorado Dec. 24, 1935, and graduated from Lake Washington High School in 1953. He also served in the US Army for 6 years with 2 years overseas in Germany as an Artillery Surveyor.

He was well known for his long-standing Auto Repair, N & R Automotive, Gas Station and Car Rental-Century Auto Rentals all are in the heart of the city at the corner of S. 156th Street and 1st Avenue South. He was a mechanic by trade, but also one of the Founders of Discover Burien, and he played a strategic part in building Burien C.A.R.E.S.

He was also very involved in the political arena as Mayor of Burien (2004-2005) and he had a huge influence & involvement in every aspect of the community along with his wife of 48 years, Margie.

He was a huge figure in so many lives throughout all his years coaching sports, running family businesses, and being involved in so many aspects of the community. When mentioning Texaco or Shell on 156th, everyone knows exactly whom you are talking about. He was a mentor, teacher, and supporter of so many people he always had an open heart, willing to listen and help others when he could. He will not be forgotten anytime soon with the legacy he leaves behind. Whether you were coached in soccer by him, worked for him at the station, like so many did, or worked within the community of Burien. He touched so many lives and leaves amazing memories for all, he will be truly missed.

Noel was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Margie Gibb (2015), and son Kerry Michael. He is survived by his children Steve Williamson (Karen), Dianna Walker (Bob), Rebecca Wallinder (Gregg), Scott Gibb (Janet), Staci Sarfert (Lonyatta), and Andren. Grandchildren: Jason, Lisa, Aaron, Alyssa, Kyle, Jake, Jessica, Zac, Madison, Mikayla, Walter, Nick, Haley, and Jared. Great-Grandchildren: Ali, Ella, and Selma Lee.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE JAN. 21, 2023

Noel’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Glendale Lutheran Church located at 13455 2nd Ave SW, Burien, WA 98146 in the Sanctuary.

A reception will follow in the Church Gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Noel & Margie’s names to Burien C.A.R.E.S.

Everyone at South King Media sends our deepest sympathies to Noel’s family, friends, business associates, customers and all who knew him. He will be missed!

EDITOR’S NOTE: We publish Obituaries for a much lower cost – just $125 each – than a Seattle newspaper (plus, we rank very high in Google searches)! Please email text and a photo to [email protected].