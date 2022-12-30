Last week during the cold/ice/snow snap, Mike O’Kelley’s wife spotted an interesting scene – mallards, widgeons and buffleheads were peacefully coexisting in a small patch of the only liquid water around, at the north end of icy Arbor Lake.

“In hindsight I wish I had made the effort to take this from the shoreline in the background…would have made a much better image,” O’Kelley said.

