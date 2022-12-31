Normandy Park’s first-ever (“official”) Polar Plunge will be held at 11 a.m. sharp this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at the Cove.
Coffee & Hot Cocoa will be provided at 10:30 a.m., and plungers are asked to meet at the beach.
Here’s more from a Facebook announcement:
This family-friendly event is open to all!
Whether you go into your waist, do a full dunk, dip your toes, or just want to watch, join us for this eye-opening start to the New Year.
We will plunge regardless of rain, snow, or wind. So, no matter the weather, we will go for it!
Tips For First-Time Plungers
- Wear water shoes to protect your feet
- Bring a cozy bathrobe or plush towel or blanket to warm up
- Bathing suit is best (wet clothes will stick to your body)
WE ASK THAT YOUR REGISTER PRIOR, we will also have forms day of on site as well:
Here are some other polar bear plunges in the area (do ’em all and send us pics/videos!):
10 a.m.: Alki Beach Polar Bear Plunge
10 a.m.: Polar Bear Plunge at Des Moines Beach Park
Noon: Three Tree Point Polar Bear Plunge
Noon: Polar Bear Plunge at Angle Lake
The Cove is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive: