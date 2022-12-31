Normandy Park’s first-ever (“official”) Polar Plunge will be held at 11 a.m. sharp this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at the Cove.

Coffee & Hot Cocoa will be provided at 10:30 a.m., and plungers are asked to meet at the beach.

Here’s more from a Facebook announcement:

This family-friendly event is open to all!

Whether you go into your waist, do a full dunk, dip your toes, or just want to watch, join us for this eye-opening start to the New Year.

We will plunge regardless of rain, snow, or wind. So, no matter the weather, we will go for it!

Tips For First-Time Plungers

    • Wear water shoes to protect your feet
    • Bring a cozy bathrobe or plush towel or blanket to warm up
    • Bathing suit is best (wet clothes will stick to your body)

WE ASK THAT YOUR REGISTER PRIOR, we will also have forms day of on site as well:

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Here are some other polar bear plunges in the area (do ’em all and send us pics/videos!):

10 a.m.: Alki Beach Polar Bear Plunge

10 a.m.: Polar Bear Plunge at Des Moines Beach Park

Noon: Three Tree Point Polar Bear Plunge

Noon: Polar Bear Plunge at Angle Lake

The Cove is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive: