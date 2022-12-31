Normandy Park’s first-ever (“official”) Polar Plunge will be held at 11 a.m. sharp this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at the Cove.

Coffee & Hot Cocoa will be provided at 10:30 a.m., and plungers are asked to meet at the beach.

Here’s more from a Facebook announcement:

This family-friendly event is open to all!

Whether you go into your waist, do a full dunk, dip your toes, or just want to watch, join us for this eye-opening start to the New Year.

We will plunge regardless of rain, snow, or wind. So, no matter the weather, we will go for it!

Tips For First-Time Plungers

Wear water shoes to protect your feet Bring a cozy bathrobe or plush towel or blanket to warm up Bathing suit is best (wet clothes will stick to your body)



WE ASK THAT YOUR REGISTER PRIOR, we will also have forms day of on site as well:

Here are some other polar bear plunges in the area (do ’em all and send us pics/videos!):

10 a.m.: Alki Beach Polar Bear Plunge

10 a.m.: Polar Bear Plunge at Des Moines Beach Park

Noon: Three Tree Point Polar Bear Plunge

Noon: Polar Bear Plunge at Angle Lake

The Cove is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive:

