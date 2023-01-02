Our friends at the Burien Severe Weather Shelter are asking for help to stock the shelves for the rest of this winter.

Thanks to residents’ generosity of time, money and spirit, organizers have already served a growing number of guests for 19 nights this season – more nights than any of the previous four seasons they’ve been in operation…and they’re just getting started.

But based on predicted colder weather patterns and longer term winter forecast, the shelter expects to be opening more in the coming months.

“You can help to restock our shelves with the non perishable items our guests need the most,” organizers said. “We will have Volunteers at the Shelter on the following days/times to accept your donations.

The most needed items are listed below, and organizers say they “need all we can get”:

ITEMS NEEDED:

Warm waterproof clothing:

Gloves Hats Shoes/boots Winter Coats



Shelf stable, individual serving food/beverages:

Apple Sauce cups Bottled Water Coffee Creamer single serve cups Cup of Noodles (the kind you cook in the cup it comes in) Hot Apple Cider packets Hot Cocoa packets Fruit Juice Nutrigrain Cereal Bars (soft, not too many nuts) Oatmeal packets Pudding cups Sugar packets Blankets (throw/twin/full) Disinfecting wipes Hand warmers Masking tape Paper Towels Sandwich sized zippered baggies Toilet Paper



Please bring your items to the lower level entrance on the south side of the building during the following days/times:

Tuesday (1/3): 11AM – 2PM Wednesday (1/4): 2:30 – 4:30PM Thursday (1/5): 11AM – 2PM Friday (1/6): 2:30 – 4:30PM Saturday (1/7): 1-3PM Tuesday (1/10): 7:00 – 9PM



If none of the times work for you, please send an email to [email protected] and they will make other arrangements.

“Thank you again for your generosity and support. It takes us all working together to keep our whole community safe.”

To learn more, including easily donating cash online, please click the link below:

The Burien Severe Weather Shelter is located at Highline United Methodist Church at 13015 1st Ave South:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!