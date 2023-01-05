A free ‘7 Stories’ Storytelling Workshop will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

‘7 Stories’ is a fun evening of listening to neighbors and friends tell their true story of something that happened to them, and this free workshop will help get you ready to tell your story.

Each 7 Stories night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are spellbinding and raw. They are not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. These stories are told from the heart. Each program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller. “Could be wild, sad, scary, heart-warming!”



Storytelling Workshop is Wednesday, Jan. 11

Develop and fine tune your story w/ help from an experienced storyteller.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 from 5 – 7 p.m. WHERE: Highline Heritage Museum, 819 SW 152nd Street. Workshop Leader: Paul Currington. FREE! Bring a rough idea for a story you want to tell. Get feedback and coaching in a supportive environment.



Here’s a video featuring Currington talking about the power of storytelling:

Upcoming 7Stories night at the museum

FRIDAY, JAN. 27, 2023: 7-8:30 p.m.

Theme: “Coming Home”

To sign up go to: burienculturehub.com/7stories

Or email us at [email protected]

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien: