Are you looking for a fun and fast-paced team sport for your K-8th grader? Registration is now open for the 2023 Seattle Metro Youth Lacrosse Season.

Founded in 2008, the Southwest Lacrosse Club is dedicated to the promotion, organization, and development of K-8 youth lacrosse from West Seattle to Federal Way. Our mission is to teach lacrosse fundamentals and good sportsmanship while emphasizing the importance of discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness. Players of all skill levels can develop their game, and we will prepare each athlete for the next level of play. No prior lacrosse experience is required, the club can provide all equipment if needed. We offer full and partial scholarships for those who qualify and have equipment available to loan. Practices begin mid-February, and games run from March through the end of May.



Check out our website or contact us at [email protected] with any questions.

Web: http://swlacrosseclub.org

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SouthwestTitans

Twitter: @swlax

