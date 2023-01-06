Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that just before 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, Burien police officers responded to 911 reports of a male down in the roadway on S. 128th Street near the SR 509 overpass (map below).

On arrival, deputies located a male in his 50s with extensive head trauma.

Witnesses reported seeing the male jump off the SR 509 overpass.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, and police say that investigations “revealed nothing inconsistent with suicide.”

The westbound lane of S. 128th Street at SR 509 was closed for a while police investigated the incident.

STREET CLOSURE: The westbound lane of S 128th St at SR 509 is expected to be closed for the next several hours while police investigate a pedestrian-involved incident. Traffic headed E on S 128th St is not obstructed, but WB traffic must continue north on SR 509 or turn around. pic.twitter.com/oZ2XD30HJM — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) January 6, 2023