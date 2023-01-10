After the demolition of their longtime venue, Burien Actors Theatre (BAT) announced this week that they will be performing at Kennedy Catholic High School’s Little Theatre, beginning with their first in-person show, On the Market, which opens Feb. 10, 2023.

This year marks BAT’s 43rd anniversary.

BAT’s search for a new performing venue was not easy. In March 2020, when Gov. Jay Inslee shut down theatre venues, BAT was in the middle of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

With in-person theater halted, BAT turned to Zoom in May 2020, producing 16 shows, each with multiple live performances. During this time, the Annex, which had been BAT’s performing venue for 40 years, was torn down. In-person theatre is returning, but BAT no longer had a venue.

After searching for almost three years, BAT reached out to Kennedy Catholic’s Theatre Arts Director, Jim Lapan. With the support of Lapan and the rest of the Kennedy Catholic Administration, BAT was able to form a partnership that will allow BAT to perform at Kennedy Catholic’s Little Theatre. For BAT, this is a chance to come back in person. For Kennedy Catholic, it is another example of its commitment to supporting Burien and the larger community.

“We are pleased to welcome Burien Actors Theatre into our Little Theatre” said Kennedy Catholic President/Principal Matthew Mohs. “Being able to work with a group of great people and support the Arts in Burien is a blessing.”

“BAT thanks its fans and supporters who helped us live through the COVID-19 pandemic,” responded BAT managing director Maggie Larrick. “Now, with Kennedy Catholic’s kindness and ongoing concern for the community, BAT will be back in person! Thank you, thank you, thank you. See you at the show!”

BAT’s first in-person production at Kennedy Catholic’s Little Theatre is the west coast premiere and only the second production ever of the funny and heartwarming comedy On the Market by Jason Odell Williams. More info here:

ON THE MARKET OPENS FEB. 10

On the Market opens Feb. 10, 2023, and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through March 5, 2023 – here’s the synopsis:

“A former singer, now realtor, struggles with the modern dating scene after becoming a widow two years ago only to have her life turned upside down when she finds a mysterious note from her dead husband telling her it’s okay to ‘move on.’ A modern, romantic comedy for grown-ups about love, loss and finding your Forever Home.”

BAT is also bringing back its longstanding ticket deals for the first weekend. Tickets may be purchased online at https://v6.click4tix.com/event-details.php?e=431549&domain=BAT or at the box office.