Fuzzy Wuzzy Rug Cleaning & Corrys Fine Drycleaning have created a trustworthy, high quality cleaning reputation serving the greater Seattle area, and they are currently hiring for a unique position at a new location in White Center.

We need 1 awesome person that can successfully move between different tasks. The position includes the following responsibilities:

Rug Cleaning: assist rug cleaners with daily tasks as needed; includes washing, lifting, brushing, hanging and rolling rugs as well as prepping for delivery. Customer Service – with a positive, energetic attitude assist customers with drop-off & pickup of dry cleaning and laundry orders. As well as inspect, measure and mark in area rugs. Auto Detail: perform auto detail services such as, wash, dry, vacuum, steam clean, polish, wax, etc.



Requirements:

Lift 75-lbs Valid drivers license Speak English (able to speak Spanish as well is a plus)



Benefits:

7 paid holidays Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm PTO and Vacation Employee Discounts $21.00 per hour plus sales incentives



No experience is required, just a positive attitude and willingness to learn. We provide all training and the supplies you will need to successfully complete your daily tasks.

Operating out of 9841 15th Ave SW, Seattle WA 98106:

