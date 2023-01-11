Kennedy Catholic High School’s boys varsity basketball Lancers fell 76-25 against last years 3A state champions, Auburn High School.

Three standout sophomores for the lancers – Brady Wong, Lorenzo Garcia, and Taylor Mwale – all held up well with Auburn’s nine-senior team.

Only scoring 5 points in the first half, the Lancers came back and looked a lot better offensively in the second.

Senior Myles Jackson ran full court and blocked a shot (see photos below) as well as offensively helping the Lancers.

Junior Luke Logan got Kennedy on the board with 2 points and showed great physicality throughout the match.

