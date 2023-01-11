Kennedy Catholic High School’s boys varsity basketball Lancers fell 76-25 against last years 3A state champions, Auburn High School.
Three standout sophomores for the lancers – Brady Wong, Lorenzo Garcia, and Taylor Mwale – all held up well with Auburn’s nine-senior team.
Only scoring 5 points in the first half, the Lancers came back and looked a lot better offensively in the second.
Senior Myles Jackson ran full court and blocked a shot (see photos below) as well as offensively helping the Lancers.
Junior Luke Logan got Kennedy on the board with 2 points and showed great physicality throughout the match.
Click image below to view photo gallery:
Elisabeth Adams is a local photographer in the greater Seattle area. She has been playing soccer for 7+ years which grew her love and appreciation for sports photography. She also loves to capture nature, events, people, and more! She currently attends a high school in Burien and plans to pursue photography and pre-law in university, along with playing college soccer. When not out and about, Elisabeth loves to watch movies and films with her mom and dad, and hang out with her kitten, Lulu!