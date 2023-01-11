All are invited to join the Environmental Science Center and Maritime High School at Seahurst Park on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, as they co-host a beach cleanup and educational event.

This free event will run from 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Maritime High School students have been collecting data on microplastics in our local waterways and share what they have learned.

Students will be leading beach cleanup groups and holding presentations about the data they have collected.

Join us to support youth leadership and science education!

All ages and abilities are welcome! All children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Register online at:

Meet at the picnic shelter near the restrooms and playground (map below) to check in, borrow supplies, and view student presentations.

Contact the Community Engagement Manager for questions at [email protected].