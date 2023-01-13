The identity of a man whose body was found in the 600 block of SW 151st Street (map below) in Burien on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 was released by the King County Medical Examiners Office as Charles Newman II, 49.

Officials said that Newman died after being stabbed in the chest.

This case is considered a homicide.

As we previously reported, on Tuesday morning, Deputies responded to an area about a block away from the Precinct 4 Police Station near the Post Office, and located the victim, who was found deceased.

An area around that zone, including the busy Downtown Burien Post Office, was cordoned off as investigators worked on obtaining evidence.

KCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating the death.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this information, and the case number is #C23001081.

No further details have been released yet.